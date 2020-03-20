community strong

Bread Man Baking Co. Offering Discounted Bread to the Public

By Chaz Miller
Bread Man Baking Co., which was started in 2018 by Tasos Katsaounis, supplies bread to a large number of restaurants and hotels in the Houston-area, as well as Whole Foods.

When restaurants started closing their dining rooms as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tasos lost business, but that hasn't stopped him from giving back to the community that has made his passion a success.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs and livelihoods," said Tasos. "Let's take real artesian bread to the community in this time of need. This is a time we have to take care of our own."

Bread Man Baking Co. will be hosting daily pop-ups where all of their bread products will sell for $5 each, which is a discount from their standard price. In addition, anyone in the restaurant or hospitality industry can receive a loaf of bread for free.

"It's the right thing to do," he says. "We're all in this together."

Pop-ups have been taking place at 11am at 14079 Memorial, but visit the Bread Man Baking Co. Instagram for daily updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonbakeryfoodcommunity strongspirit of giving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Good Dog Houston Adapts to Changing Times Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Spring family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
Coronavirus: How WHAM Ministries is making a difference for Houstonians
Woman thanks H-E-B employee who she says was 'raised right'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 107
Rain and cooler temps as front moves through Houston
H-E-B, Favor team up to deliver groceries to seniors
Here's when an at-home coronavirus test is coming
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
Joel Osteen offers message amid COVID-19 crisis
What Houston looks like during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis
What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
How bartenders can apply for FREE money during pandemic
McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak
High school principal in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
More TOP STORIES News