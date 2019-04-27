HTX

Brazilian Joe's in Spring offers take on street food

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Jordan and Aline Fowell always wanted to honor their late friend Joe. He inspired the Fowells to always push for their goals.

Jordan says Joe encouraged him to marry Aline when she was in Houston learning English as a foreign exchange student.

"Three months into the program, I met my husband," Aline explained. "He proposed and six months later we got married and the rest is history."

Joe was able to attend Jordan and Aline's wedding in Curitiba, Brazil, and they experienced first-hand Brazilian cuisine.

Joe encouraged Jordan to bring back Brazilian street food to the Spring area after eating a hot dog.

Joe passed away after that trip, and the Fowells decided to open a restaurant and name it Brazilian Joe's in honor of their late friend.

From its beginning as a food truck, Brazilian Joe's is now in brick-and-mortar, serving up the Brazilian take on hot dogs and fried street food.

Brazilian Joe's is located at 19640 Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring. Check out its menu here.

