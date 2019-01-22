FOOD & DRINK

Brays Oaks gets a new Mexican eatery: Tortas Las Llardas

Photo: Sonia G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 11861 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, Suite D, in Brays Oaks, the fresh arrival is called Tortas Las Llardas.

The spot serves up tortas, such as the La Bondojo with chorizo, ham, scrambled egg and melted cheese; the La Ticoman with breaded steak, chorizo, ham and melted cheese; and the La Roma with grilled chicken, ham and melted cheese. It also offers Mexican sodas, aguas frescas and other specialty beverages to complement your torta.

The new spot has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Estefany S., who was the first to review it on Jan. 20, wrote, "Best tortas in Houston! They are big and very delicious. Will definitely be back. Everyone there was so friendly and nice! Great family atmosphere."

And Gerry F. said, "We got the beef steak tacos and chicken flautas again. To have gone twice in less than a week should let you know how much we like the food. And they also serve Mexican Coke, truly worth trying if you have never had it!"

Tortas Las Llardas is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
