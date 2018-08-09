Hard to believe, but it's apparently pumpkin spice season already.Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month.According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.Starbucks will also introduce a few additional items to get you in the mood for fall.The coffee chain plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.