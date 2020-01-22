Food & Drink

Jon Bon Jovi launches 1st JBJ Soul Kitchen on a college campus at Rutgers University-Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Rock star Jon Bon Jovi was on hand in New Jersey Wednesday for the opening of the new JBJ Soul Kitchen at Rutgers University-Newark, the first of his non-profit restaurant chain to be located on a college campus.

Officials say one in three students attending a four-year college struggle with the issue of food insecurity, and more than 50 percent of students at the Rutgers-Newark campus have exceptional financial need.

As such, the campus community is rallying to find unique ways to remove food insecurity as a hurdle in student achievement.

JBJ Soul Kitchen, a community restaurant that serves healthy meals to paying and in-need customers, partnered with campus food service provider Gourmet Dining to introduce what it calls an innovative approach to addressing food insecurity on campus.

Everyone has access to the same three-course meal, regardless of their socioeconomic situation.

Students and faculty alike can "pay it forward" by making a minimum donation of $12 and swiping an extra meal for non-paying diners.

Those unable to pay are invited to learn how they can be part of the JBJ Soul Kitchen RU-N community by volunteering at the restaurant or elsewhere on campus.

Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea were joined by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Nancy Cantor, and Gourmet Dining President Michael Frungillo at the opening ceremony.
