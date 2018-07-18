FOOD & DRINK

Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch

By Hoodline
A new place to relax with a drink has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 9875 Long Point Road in Spring Branch, the new arrival is called Blacklight Lounge.

The establishment has multiple private rooms you can rent by the hour, all of which are themed and decorated differently. Room rentals include drinking games and neon glow sticks.

Drinks include beer, sparkling wine, cocktails and shots. You can also bring your own liquor for a fee. Nonalcoholic beverages are available.

Blacklight Lounge has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

Soojung S., who reviewed the new spot on June 8, wrote, "Really unique and trendy lounge! Perfect place to host a party. All six rooms are spacious and artsy. A younger crowd would definitely be hyped about this place!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Blacklight Lounge is open from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
