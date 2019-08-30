Try the Korean style dessert that's cooling down Houstonians this summer!

So, why not try some Bingsu?
Bingsu is a popular Korean dessert made of sweetened whole milk that has been put through an ice shaver until it looks like, well, snow.
Once you've taken care of the base, you can add any toppings you can imagine.
At Snowy Village Houston on Bellaire Boulevard, fresh fruit is the most popular topping. But you can also try espresso flavored Bingsu, which you can top with condensed milk and Vietnamese coffee.
Or, you can relive your childhood with your favorite cereal as a topping.
Just don't forget to take a selfie with your order.
"Everyone wants a photo because they're so colorful," explained owner Tim Dunaway. "The way the bowls are shaped. The way the toppings are put on there. They look really good for Instagram, Facebook, any social media."
Snowy Village has been open for four months. The hotter the weather, the busier the restaurant.
"I enjoy the heat for this business, yes," laughed Dunaway. "But do I like to leave the business and go outside in the heat? Not so much."
