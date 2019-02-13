Big City Wings makes Kingwood Area debut, with chicken wings and more

If chicken wings are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Kingwood Area, called Big City Wings, is located at 1522 Kingwood Drive.
Big City Wings is a Houston-based franchise with many locations throughout the city. The spot serves wings, salads, burgers, potatoes, desserts and more.
On the menu, look for the Monster Wing Basket, with 15 wings served with waffle fries, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese sauce. You also get to choose from 16 different flavors for your wings, ranging from mild to firehouse. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has gotten a good response.
Delilah G., who reviewed it on Jan. 25, wrote, "Finally something new and exciting in Kingwood! Great food, fun atmosphere and very friendly staff. The crawfish, potato skins, burgers and wings were great. We will definitely be back."
Yelper Rex C. added, "The wings here are huge! ... They are so big they I could eat five and be full. I typically need about a good 10 pieces of wings to fill me up.. Not here. Five could be just what the doctor ordered."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Big City Wings is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
