FOOD & DRINK

Ben & Jerry's unveils Pecan Resist flavor ahead of midterm elections

EMBED </>More Videos

Ben & Jerry's unveils Pecan Resist flavor ahead of midterms

MONTPELIER, Vermont --
Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's is taking a stand against what it calls the Trump administration's regressive policies by rebranding one of its flavors Pecan Resist.

The company and its founders unveiled the limited batch ice cream flavor Pecan Resist Tuesday in Washington ahead of the midterm elections.

The company says Pecan Resist celebrates activists who are resisting oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.

As part of the campaign, Ben & Jerry's is giving $25,000 each to four activist entities: Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Women's March and multi-media platform Neta.

The company said "it cannot be silent in the face of policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights."

Pecan Resist is chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds.

Founded in Vermont in 1978 but currently owned by English consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, Ben & Jerry's has not shied away from social causes. While many businesses tread lightly in politics for fear of alienating customers, the ice cream maker has taken the opposite approach.

"All of our employees here and around the world, all of the people we serve, are not only hoping, they are expecting us to speak up as businesses," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy.

In 2016, the company's founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, were among a group of activists who were arrested while protesting for campaign finance reform at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Ben & Jerry's has previously launched ice cream flavors in support of social and political change. In 2015, Save Our Swirled debuted to bring awareness to climate change. That same year, the company changed the name of its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream to I Dough, I Dough in celebration of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down states' ban on same-sex marriage.

RELATED: Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies ice cream for the holidays
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpprotestu.s. & worldice cream
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Reese's candy converter lets you trade-in Halloween treats
Here are Uptown's 3 newest businesses to open
New French spot Bisou debuts in Afton Oaks
Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Substitute teacher says dad warned him not to touch students
Woman fatally run over by bus after getting off another bus
9-year-old shielded twin brothers before fatal bus stop crash
HPD investigating crash involving possible intoxicated officer
Proposed Harvey recovery contract raises questions after Katrina work
RAIN ON HALLOWEEN? Try these indoor alternatives
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Police: 4 masked men break into hotel room to rob dominatrix
Show More
Student accused of recording women in bathrooms with iPhone
Blogger captured in photo before fatal fall at Yosemite
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Halloween murder: Teen's death in Dickinson remains unsolved
More News