HTX

BEER SCIENCE: NASA worker's Pearland brewery lifts off

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A NASA employee took his passion for home brewing into a family-run operation that he hopes will "lift off."

Just off Main Street in Pearland sits Vallensons' Brewery. Valle and Lori Kauniste opened the brewery two years ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: Our first visit with Vallensons'

"It's kind of in the name Val and sons," Lori explained. "We have two sons. We have a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old. We're very family-oriented."

While the brewing occurs in Pearland, the flavors are from around the world.

"I had a lot when I was overseas, when I was in the military and when I came back stateside. I couldn't really find the beers that met that satisfaction," Valle said.

Valle's background is in aerospace physiology. After leaving the Air Force, he landed with NASA.

With science being a constant in his life, he was looking for a different challenge.

"I want to do something on the other side of my brain where I can actually have some fun, do what I love to do," Valle explained.

He started with home brewing.

"So I started learning about different water profiles of the different parts of the world that I've been," Valle recalled. "Once the beer started coming out and I started replicating the beers from Germany and England and stuff like that, I got real excited about this."

As time went on, the dream of opening a family brewery turned into a reality.

"I do a lot of behind the scenes things that are very stressful and not fun, but it's part of the business and I do that," Lori said. "Coming here and getting to be with our friends and kind of relaxing a bit with some great brews, that's the fun part."

Right now, Vallensons' is considered a nano-brewery because of the amount of barrels they produce, but they have plans to grow.

July 9 Vallensons' Brewing Company took home four medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, a competition between more than 7,000 breweries across the world. They won a gold for its Settlers Oatmeal Stout, a bronze for its ExBERRYmental Fruit Beer, a bronze for its Peach Tea Beer, and a bronze for its Tart Cherry Berliner.

To learn more about the brewery, head to the Vallensons' Brewery website here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpearlandbreweryhtx pearlandnasahtxbeer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News