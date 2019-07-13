BEER SCIENCE: NASA worker's Pearland brewery lifts off

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A NASA employee took his passion for home brewing into a family-run operation that he hopes will "lift off."
Just off Main Street in Pearland sits Vallensons' Brewery. Valle and Lori Kauniste opened the brewery two years ago.
"It's kind of in the name Val and sons," Lori explained. "We have two sons. We have a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old. We're very family-oriented."
While the brewing occurs in Pearland, the flavors are from around the world.
"I had a lot when I was overseas, when I was in the military and when I came back stateside. I couldn't really find the beers that met that satisfaction," Valle said.
Valle's background is in aerospace physiology. After leaving the Air Force, he landed with NASA.
With science being a constant in his life, he was looking for a different challenge.
"I want to do something on the other side of my brain where I can actually have some fun, do what I love to do," Valle explained.
He started with home brewing.
"So I started learning about different water profiles of the different parts of the world that I've been," Valle recalled. "Once the beer started coming out and I started replicating the beers from Germany and England and stuff like that, I got real excited about this."
As time went on, the dream of opening a family brewery turned into a reality.
"I do a lot of behind the scenes things that are very stressful and not fun, but it's part of the business and I do that," Lori said. "Coming here and getting to be with our friends and kind of relaxing a bit with some great brews, that's the fun part."
Right now, Vallensons' is considered a nano-brewery because of the amount of barrels they produce, but they have plans to grow.
July 9 Vallensons' Brewing Company took home four medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, a competition between more than 7,000 breweries across the world. They won a gold for its Settlers Oatmeal Stout, a bronze for its ExBERRYmental Fruit Beer, a bronze for its Peach Tea Beer, and a bronze for its Tart Cherry Berliner.
