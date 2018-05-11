Beaux Coo brings casual Creole fare & daiquiris to Uptown

A new Cajun and Creole spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Galleria/Uptown area, called Beaux Coo, is located at 5600 Richmond Ave.
The casual eatery serves Cajun eats paired with daiquiris. Look for alligator bites served with Cajun seasoning, crawfish boils, and a selection of burgers and flatbreads.
For drinks, there are 20 different kinds of daiquiris available.
Beaux Coo has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Pam P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "My first impression was very impressive. It's a very open, airy and clean restaurant. There was plenty of cool air circulating, which is very nice on warm afternoons in Houston. We sampled all of the foods and to our delight, everything was amazing! My compliments to the chef."
Yelper Lauren A. added, "Great service and awesome daiquiris. The Matt's Beaux Coo Burger was one of the best burgers I've had in a long time. The music was a bit loud and the drinks are a little pricey, but the overall experience was great. We'll definitely be back!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Beaux Coo is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
