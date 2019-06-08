HTX

Bartender's 42 years at Gaido's are as iconic as the restaurant

By Juan Beltran
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gaido's Seafood Restaurant has been in business for more than 100 years, which makes it a true Galveston institution.

With great food also comes amazing drinks, and the man in charge of the bar is Roman De Los Santos, who has been mixing and pouring drinks at Gaido's for more than 40 years.

Roman's journey at Gaido's started when he casually stopped in for lunch after his friend had recommended Roman for a job.

"I was actually 17 when I started to learn how to make drinks. To me it was fun," said Roman.

Roman will always be thankful for the opportunity he was given 42 years ago.

"I appreciate everything they've done for me," he said. "They've been great to me over the years and have always worked with me and my family. It's just been great."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgalvestonfoodhtxseafoodhtx galvestonrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News