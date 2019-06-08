Bartender's 42 years at Gaido's are as iconic as the restaurant

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gaido's Seafood Restaurant has been in business for more than 100 years, which makes it a true Galveston institution.With great food also comes amazing drinks, and the man in charge of the bar is Roman De Los Santos, who has been mixing and pouring drinks at Gaido's for more than 40 years.Roman's journey at Gaido's started when he casually stopped in for lunch after his friend had recommended Roman for a job."I was actually 17 when I started to learn how to make drinks. To me it was fun," said Roman.Roman will always be thankful for the opportunity he was given 42 years ago."I appreciate everything they've done for me," he said. "They've been great to me over the years and have always worked with me and my family. It's just been great."