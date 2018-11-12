Banh Appetit brings Vietnamese fare to Westchase

A new Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches, tea and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 11191 Westheimer Road in Westchase, the new addition is called Banh Appetit. It foregoes the traditional baguette of a banh mi, opting instead for a buttery croissant.
On the menu, expect to find options like the Amazing BBQ Pork with caramelized brandy, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, pate and mayo; the Lemon Grass Cow with pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, pate and mayo; and the Appetizing Wings with a sweet caramelized sauce. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a good start with local diners.
Yelper David C., who reviewed it on Oct. 30, said, "Was skeptical of the banh mi croissant mix as it's something completely new I never tried before. Was completely taken aback by the the perfect flavor mix! They had this caramelized brandy sauce on the banh mi that mixed the croissant and meat so perfectly! In addition, their green milk tea was on point."
Kyle T. noted, "One of the best bahn mi I have ever had. I absolutely loved the vibe and the workers were so nice."
Hungry? It's open from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
