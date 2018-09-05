B&B Butchers offering free food to first responders this week

Hey look! @Astros delivered a bunch of tickets to @HPOUTX so @HoustonPolice officers & their families can attend a game for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week! 👮🏻‍♀️👮🏽‍♂️#Bravo #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/hIuBQPePW0 — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) August 29, 2018

B&B Butchers and Restaurant has a treat this week for first responders.Now through Sept. 8, the restaurant says first responders can enjoy a free meal for First Responder Appreciation Week.B&B Butchers posted on Instagram that the deal is "the least we can do to show our gratitude for your service and for showing what it means to be #TexasStrong."Guests of first responders can also enjoy a meal for $20 per person.The restaurant is not the only one recognizing those who serve and protect the community.Last week, the Houston Astros delivered tickets to Houston police officers and the Houston Police Officers' Union, so their families could enjoy a game during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.