Aruba Fish & Chicks brings seafood, fried chicken and more to West Oaks

A new casual eatery, offering seafood and chicken, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Aruba Fish & Chicks, the fresh addition is located at 12829 Westheimer Road in West Oaks.

The restaurant offers catfish and chicken tender baskets, various sandwiches, fried chicken combos, chicken wings, shrimp and even a chicken and waffle meal. Sides include green beans, mac and cheese, corn, coleslaw, and red beans and rice. (See the menu here.)

Aruba Fish & Chicks has garnered strong reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Anthony P., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 11, wrote, "Great food! We tried the gumbo, which was really delicious. Also had the fried chicken, which was tasty and crispy. They use a unique blend of spices that has great flavor."

Yelper Phillip B. added, "This place ranks up there with some of the best seasoned fried catfish I have ever had. ... We asked the owner about his seasonings. He informed us it's his secret blend of traditional Cajun-style seasoning jazzed up with his Mediterranean spice profile."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Aruba Fish & Chicks is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
