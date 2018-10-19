Argentine cuisine: Here are Houston's top 5 spots to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Argentine restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. The Original Marini's Empanada House
Photo: Andrew B./Yelp
Topping the list is The Original Marini's Empanada House. Located at 10001 Westheimer Road inside the Carillon shopping center in Westchase, the empanada spot is the highest-rated Argentine restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 619 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll see empanadas like the Mamma Mia with diced chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, jalapenos and mozzarella; the Las Pampas with ground beef, onions, refried beans, jalapenos and American and Monterey Jack cheeses; and the Tuna Luna with tuna, bell peppers, onions, basil and tomato sauce. Finish your meal with a dessert empanada, like Grandpa's Marinis (mozzarella with cinnamon and sugar). (See the full menu here.)
Anoosha A., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 28, wrote, "One of my favorite empanada places in town. If you're going for a weekday lunch, my advice is to go early, the place gets packed!"
2. Pampa Grill & Market
Photo: Eyen O E./Yelp
Next up is Spring Branch West's Pampa Grill & Market, situated at 10111 Hammerly Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp, the Argentine and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Menu offerings include the Chuletas Riojana (two bone-in pork chops, red peppers, bacon, peas and fried eggs), the Tilapia Provenzal (tilapia fillet with cream, parsley and garlic) and the Lomo al Champignon (tenderloin with cream and mushrooms). (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Fabiana G. said, "This is my favorite steakhouse in town, the food is delicious. Everything is impeccable, the place is neat and the service amazing. You don't wait too long for your food and the bread is spectacular!"
3. Saldivia's South American Grill
Photo: Saldivia's South American Grill/Yelp
Briarforest Area's Saldivia's South American Grill, located at 10850 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Argentine and Latin American restaurant 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews.
Look for options such as the Brochettas (beef kebabs on a bed of Spanish rice), the Steak Nicole (skirt steak with roasted peppers, onions and provolone cheese) and the Parrillada (mixed grill with skirt steak, boneless beef short ribs, sausage and chicken breast). (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Lee C., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 12, said, "Delicious meats, live music, great atmosphere. Very unassuming and understated. Everything is quality here. My favorites are the grilled veggies, entrana, parrillada, gnocchi and, of course, the chimichurri. So good."
4. Argentina Cafe
Photo: Rob W./Yelp
Argentina Cafe in Greater Uptown is another go-to, with four stars out of 330 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3055 Sage Road, Suite 130, to try it for yourself.
Serving up options like empanadas, sandwiches and pizzas, you'll find fare like the Lomito Plate (filet mignon with choice of side), the ham and cheese empanadas and the Choripizza (sliced chorizo with chimichurri sauce). (See the full menu here.)
Shoe M., who reviewed it on Oct. 14, wrote, "This place is the best! Authentic food, great people, awesome atmosphere. Such a gem! The empanadas were insane and the pizza is to die for! All the staff were so friendly and greet us so warmly every time we come in. Seriously the best."
5. 5411 Empanadas
Photo: Mattin L./Yelp
Finally, there's 5411 Empanadas, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews. Stop by 811 Louisiana St., Suite 320, to hit up the Latin American and Argentine spot, which offers empanadas and more, next time you're in the mood.
Empanada options include the chicken curry, the Malbec beef, the ratatouille, the sweet corn and the mushroom, thyme and blue cheese, among others. (See the full list here.)
Yelper Alejandro J. said, "Great place! I've been there several times. Nice decor, great service and amazing empanadas. My favorites are the caramelized onion and Parmesan, the Malbec beef and the bacon, dates and goat cheese."