STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Why those Instagram-worthy foods on your timeline could ruin your diet

EMBED </>More Videos

Foodie photos could be ruining your diet.

By
Social media helps build the menu for all kinds of fun foods from Facebook's fast recipes to Instagram's drool-worthy photos.

But are these foodie fads convincing us to sample and stray away from our diets?

From the Unicorn Frappuccino to the Ramen Burger, Gemarla Babilonia-Gaskin is willing to try all the funky foods that pop up on her social media timeline, even the Grilled Cheese Donut.

"It was once and it was amazing," Babilonia-Gaskin said.

But Houston registered nutrition specialists Lauren Austin and Amy Noack say you can avoid giving into the foodie fads by being prepared for the day.

"Bring healthy foods. Make sure you have a healthy breakfast, a balanced lunch with balanced carbohydrates that make you feel satisfied throughout the meal," Noack said.

While some of the food trends we're seeing clearly aren't claiming to be healthy, others appear to be. But these accounts are cutting out entire food groups.

Austin and Noack encourage following influencers and hashtags on social media that give meal prep tips, so you can plan ahead, and accounts that share options pairing good-for-you-foods you never thought about.

One hashtag is #dietitianapproved.

Noack also suggests keeping nuts and fruit at your desk to snack on when you do get a craving for something sweet.

"The sugar and the fat from the nuts and fruit should satisfy your cravings, and maybe with a little bit of coconut flakes or something," Noack explained.

Babilonia-Gaskin says she gets great recipe ideas online for her Keto diet, which lets her splurge once in a while when a special treat pops up that she just can't resist.

"It's a trend. You do it once and then you enjoy it, and it's over," she said.

Check with your doctor before trying any diet or before following any program.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarfoodieinstagramdiet
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
What to buy and not buy in September
Declutter your kid's toys and clothes with these simple tips
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
Make your dishwasher last longer with these 5 tricks
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
The 5 best Cajun/Creole spots in Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
New dessert truck Last Call Ice Cream rolls into Montrose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
Tropical moisture will produce heavy rain throughout the week
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets
Coyote intrudes homes and wakes up woman in middle of night
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Flooding concerns on minds of Galveston officials once again
Show More
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying'
Fans chant 'build the wall' at high school football game
Photo captures cute bond between boy and stranger
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
More News