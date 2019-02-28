Are these trending Houston restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting a noteworthy increase in attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
Shake Shack
Photo: mel n./Yelp
Open since December, this spot to score burgers, ice cream and frozen yogurt and hot dogs is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Burgers" on Yelp.
Citywide, burger spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 2.9 percent over the past month, but Shake Shack saw a 77.1 percent increase, maintaining a healthy four-star rating throughout.
Located at 1002 Westheimer Road in Montrose, Shake Shack is a national chain that offers burgers, chicken, fries, hot dogs, shakes and frozen custard. On the menu, look for Shack-cago dog, with Rick's Picks Shack relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard. Or try the bacon cheese fries, topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheese sauce. (Find the full menu here.)
Flying Biscuit Cafe
Photo: antonio o./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Memorial's Flying Biscuit Cafe, the breakfast and brunch, Southern and traditional American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Southern" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3 percent over the past month, Flying Biscuit Cafe bagged a 34.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe.
Open at 12389 Kingsride Lane since December, Flying Biscuit Cafe is one of this franchise's 17 locations across the South. The spot offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items all day long.
Going for lunch? Try the Biscuit Pot Pie, with creamed chicken, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, and peas from the featured favorites menu. Or, if you are in the mood for breakfast, go for the Clifton Omelette, made with three eggs stuffed with goat cheese and mushrooms, topped with tomato coulis and basil. (Here's the entire menu.)
Pizza Motus
Photo: maggie m./Yelp
Pizza Motus is also making waves. Open since August at 6119 Edloe St., the spot to score pizza, salads and tapas has seen a 23.9 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.7 percent for all businesses tagged "Pizza" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 180 percent.
Pizza Motus offers Roman pizza, which is cooked in large rectangular trays with thick crust. The spot also serves salads, soups and sandwiches. On the menu, look for the Caprese personal pizza, a white pizza topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, raw burrata cheese, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil. (Check out the entire menu here.)
Over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Indianola
Photo: kimberly d./Yelp
Downtown Houston's Indianola is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers.
The New American spot, which opened at 1201 St. Emanuel St. in November, increased its review count by 40 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.5 percent for the Yelp category "American (New)." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.4 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: B.B. Lemon has seen a 29.2 percent increase in reviews.
Indianola offers ribs, wings, salads burgers and more. Stopping by for lunch? Try the Texas Wagyu burger, served on a cheddar-jalapeno bun and topped with provolone, charred tomato relish, pickles, lettuce, onion, sour cream and onion potatoes.
If you are there for brunch, order the signature Indianola breakfast plate , which includes a lemon and ricotta short stack, fried eggs, fatback bacon, turkey sausage patties and potato hash, citrus, a radish and arugula salad, charred onion and tomato relish. (Find the rest of the menu here.)
Pop & Pan
Photo: carolyn S./Yelp
Lazy Brook / Timbergrove's Pop & Pan is currently on the upswing in the sandwich category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of two percent over the past month, this popcorn shop and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, increased its by 32.6 percent--and kept its rating consistent at five stars.
Open for business at 1710 W. 18th St. since August, the business offers paninis and popcorn. Try the cilantro chicken panini, made with grilled chicken breast, fresh cilantro, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, bacon, garlic aioli and lime. Grab a bag of blue watermelon popcorn on your way out. (Take a look at the entire menu here.)
