Are these trending Houston restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
Viet Street Drinks & Snacks
Photo: Viet Street Drinks & Snacks/Yelp
Alief's Viet Street Drinks & Snacks is the city's buzziest Vietnamese eatery by the numbers and offers bubble tea, street food and desserts.
It opened in December at 11209 Bellaire Blvd., C11, and has increased its review count by 27.3 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 3.5 percent for the Yelp category "Vietnamese."
It's not the only trending outlier in the Vietnamese category: Pho & Grill has seen a 13.3 percent increase in reviews.
Viet Street Drinks & Snacks offers options like fried calamari, lobster balls, shrimp bites and fried chicken feet. Drinks include smoothies, iced coffee and milk tea.
Kingwood Taco Shop
Photo: Tito D./Yelp
Kingwood Taco Shop is currently on the upswing in the breakfast and brunch category on Yelp.
Open since May at 2510 Mills Branch Drive, Suite 120, the colorful eatery offers breakfast tacos like the chorizo and potato, the squash and corn and the bacon and egg, among others.
While businesses categorized as "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 3.2 percent over the past month, this restaurant increased its count by 27.8 percent -- and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.
There's more abuzz in the world of Houston breakfast and brunch: Dish Society has seen a 2.3 percent increase in reviews, and CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee has seen a 32.5 percent bump.
Wagyu Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Photo: Wanyi F./Yelp
This sushi bar, cocktail bar and Japanese spot debuted in July and is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "sushi bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, sushi bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Wagyu Hibachi and Sushi Bar saw a 47.1 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.
Located at 3239 Southwest Freeway in Greenway, Wagyu Hibachi and Sushi Bar offers rolls like the Spicy Baja (spicy crab and salmon roll with pineapple, jalapenos and creamy guacamole), the Tropical (mango, avocado, jicama, snapper, albacore, escolar and mango sauce) and the Hotate Summer (crispy crab roll with seared scallops, jalapeno and spicy mayo).
Bungalow Heights
Photo: Eric B./Yelp
Is Bungalow Heights on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the bar and gastropub is getting plenty of attention.
While businesses categorized as "bars" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 3.8 percent over the past month, Bungalow Heights nabbed a 19.2 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.
Located at 1919 Beall St., the establishment offers signature cocktails like the Bungalow Old Fashion (whiskey, black walnut bitters and simple syrup), the Garden (Pimm's, Damrak gin, lemon juice, cucumber, mint and ginger ale) and the Apple Cinnamon Mule (New Amsterdam apple vodka, caramel and Goslings ginger beer). It also offers draft and bottled beer and a wine list. (See the full menu, including food, here.)