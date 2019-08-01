applebee's

Applebee's slinging $1 mai tai cocktails all August long

Applebee's is using the month of August to help island cocktail fanatics stay cool.

The casual restaurant chain announced it is offering mai tai cocktails for $1 as the "August Neighborhood Drink of the Month."

According to Applebee's, the cocktail is served with its own twist: "a vibrant red and yellow layered tiki cocktail made of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors" in a 10-ounce mug.

And, yes, the drink comes with a little umbrella.

Price and participation may vary by location.

Past $1 drinks from Applebee's include the Malibu Dollarmama, vodka raspberry lemonade, and Strawberry Dollaritas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worlddrinkingrestaurantapplebee'scocktail
APPLEBEE'S
Applebee's serving $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw
Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes until Mardi Gras
Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp
Barefoot toddler found alone in street reunited with mom
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
Art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Show More
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Army veteran allegedly shoots ex in 24 Hour Fitness parking lot
New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former neighborhood
Houston Outlaws esports team sold for $40 million
107-year-old's secret to long happy life: 'Not getting married'
More TOP STORIES News