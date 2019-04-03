Food & Drink

Aldi selling pineapple and orange mimosas just in time for spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you love the bubbly, you may want to head to Aldi and try their new mimosa.

Aldi's new pineapple mimosas hit stores Wednesday, and will join the orange mimosa that was previously in the store.

Both adult beverages are made with white wine instead of champagne, and both sell for $9 a bottle.

Hurry in, the brunch-inspired drinks are only available while supplies last.

Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonwineorangealcohol
