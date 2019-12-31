Houston favorite tamale and taco restaurant to close one of its locations

HOUSTON, Texas -- The familiar sight of Houstonians lining up at Alamo Tamale and Taco will come to an end in 2019. Last week, the restaurant began circulating a notice that it would close the location at 2310 Navigation Blvd. on January 1, 2020, according to media reports."As many of you know, the east side of downtown has been under renovation for a few years now. They have finally reached Navigation & Canal St, where we are," the notice reads. "After contemplating selling for a long time, we have finally made the decision to do so. It was a hard decision after being at this location since the 1980s. But places, and things, change, and time marches on."