Food & Drink

Houston favorite tamale and taco restaurant to close one of its locations

HOUSTON, Texas -- The familiar sight of Houstonians lining up at Alamo Tamale and Taco will come to an end in 2019. Last week, the restaurant began circulating a notice that it would close the location at 2310 Navigation Blvd. on January 1, 2020, according to media reports.

"As many of you know, the east side of downtown has been under renovation for a few years now. They have finally reached Navigation & Canal St, where we are," the notice reads. "After contemplating selling for a long time, we have finally made the decision to do so. It was a hard decision after being at this location since the 1980s. But places, and things, change, and time marches on."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

SEE MORE:

Holidays in Houston include handmade tamales at The Original Alamo Tamales

Alamo Tamales has perfected a time-honored tradition

The 11 biggest Houston restaurants and bars to close this year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktamalesrestaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked intruders kill man while 2 kids are home
Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
Man's blood trail leads to abandoned trailer
Fugitive in ex's killing asked about cremating his own body: Sources
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
How low will temperatures go for New Year's Eve?
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
Show More
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
ABC13's Morning News
Troopers prove drunk driving with math in crash that killed 3
More TOP STORIES News