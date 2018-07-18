FOOD & DRINK

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks

Photo: William G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine, a popular destination in Montrose, has opened a second Houston location at 1737 W. 34th St. in Garden Oaks. The new eatery features counter-service ordering, an open dining area and freshly baked pita bread.

Expect to see menu items like spicy hummus, baba ghanoush, fried okra, quinoa salad, lamb kebabs, gyros, chicken shawarma, saffron rice and more. (See the full menu here.)

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Christine K., who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "Such a great experience! Food and atmosphere were amazing. ... I got caramelized onion hummus, rice, warm pitas, chicken curry and some of the best eggplant I've ever tasted in my life. It has pesto and feta on it! Everything was delicious and the portions were huge."

Yelper E B. added, "Truth be told, a couple of very minor things in my to-go order were wrong, but, let's be honest, it's all about the food. This is spot-on awesome! Best garlic sauce ever."

Head on over to check it out: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
2 popular Houston restaurants plot expansion to Katy
Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News