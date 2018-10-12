FOOD & DRINK

Hurts Donuts delivery scares the heck out of customers in Springfield, Missouri

Watch Hurts Donuts employee scare customers with his delivery.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KTRK) --
The calories in donuts aren't the only thing scaring people this October.

Last month, ABC13 told you about Hurts Donuts in Katy offering a scary clown to deliver donuts to friends and family.

Well it's happening in other cities too, and we're seeing those clowns at work.

Video out of Springfield, Missouri, showed the scary delivery as it happened.

It shows the clown carrying balloons and donuts as he approaches the customers. Then you hear screaming.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia put the clown costume on herself in September at the donut shop in Katy. Watch here to see if she was able to get that same reaction.

Would you get your doughnuts delivered by this guy?

