FOOD & DRINK

'Acadian Bakers' in Montrose sells 4000 king cakes every Mardi Gras season.

EMBED </>More Videos

It's officially king cake season so bakeries around Houston are busy, especially "Acadian Bakers" in Montrose, who make 4000 king cakes every year.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is officially King Cake season and bakeries around Houston are busy.

Acadian Bakers in Montrose sells about 4000 of the Louisiana staples every Mardi Gras season.

RELATED: Not just King Cake! Mardi Gras treats to celebrate Fat Tuesday

Owner Sandy Bubbert is from Texas, but learned how to bake from her grandmother, who lived in Louisiana.

"As a little girl, I just played in the kitchen with her," Bubbert said. "She said, 'if you're going to play, at least learn how to bake,' and I liked it!"

RELATED: Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes from now until Mardi Gras

Historically, the cakes were created in honor of the Three Kings, and are usually eaten from January 5th until Mardi Gras, which falls on March 5th this year.
The baby symbolizes the Baby Jesus and is hidden inside the cake.

If you get the piece with the baby, you're buying the next cake!

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcakebakerymardi grasMontroseHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
Girls in sex abuse case were the 'aggressor': judge
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays
Sexual assault suspects leave victim in grassy field: police
Show More
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in SW Houston
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
Robbery suspect locks self inside Gallery Furniture restroom
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
More News