A PENNY A POP: Taco Cabana is offering bean and cheese tacos for a cent each

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Remember all those pennies you found at the bottom of your car? This is the perfect opportunity to spend them!
Taco Cabana sent out a special offer Monday to honor National Penny Day today.
Customers can purchase one bean and cheese taco for one cent.
The offer is valid only today.
One taco is allowed per purchase, per visit.
