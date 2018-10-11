FOOD & DRINK

888 Beijing Chinese Restaurant now open in Gulfton

Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Called 888 Beijing Chinese Restaurant, the newcomer is located at 6121 Hillcroft St., Suite R, in Gulfton.

The menu offers Chinese favorites like General Tso's chicken, sesame chicken, Mongolian beef, Hunan beef, shrimp with garlic sauce, vegetable lo mein and more. (See the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Christina M., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 17, wrote, "The place looks very clean. I came for dinner with the family and my husband loves the General Tso's chicken a lot! It is crisp and tasty. The spicy fish fillet tasted just right as well. Big portions, also a great bonus!"

Yelper Natasha R. added, "We got the General Tso's chicken and Hunan shrimp lunch specials. Entrees were delicious. Fried rice and egg rolls were great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 888 Beijing Chinese Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
