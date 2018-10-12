FOOD & DRINK

6 spots to celebrate National Gumbo Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The cooler weather is blowing in just in time for National Gumbo Day! And we've found some of the best spots to find this delicious Cajun and Texan dish.

Today, at Treebeards, you can enjoy 40% off gumbo. That means the large chicken and sausage is just $4.80.

At Eunice, a brand new restaurant in Upper Kirby, you can belly up to Chef Drake's duck gumbo. It's a recipe from his childhood home of Eunice, Louisiana. A big bowl is $12.

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo is a signature dish at Brennan's of Houston, and you can pick it up to enjoy at home. It's sold by the quart, half-gallon, or gallon. A quart feeds four and is $16.

Seafood gumbo is a staple at Jax Grill on South Shepherd. The dark roux gumbo is full of crab meat, crawfish, and catfish, and is $6.95 for a bowl.

And if you don't eat meat, you can still enjoy a cup of vegetarian gumbo at Antone's Poboys for $7.45.

If you miss gumbo day, BB's Cafe offers gumbo every day, but on Mondays, it's at a special price of just $5 per bowl.

Interested in cooking gumbo at home? Check out these recipes!

