The summer heat is on, but we've found some cool Houston food to help keep you feeling chill.Check out the Spicy Chilled Ramen at Ramen Tatsuya. It's a refreshing brothless ramen dish with noodles, pork, soft boiled egg, and chili oil.You can enjoy it for a limited time this summer for $11.Treebeards offers more than half a dozen cool salad options, including a savory Farmers Market pasta salad with fresh corn, peaches, zucchini, red bell pepper, roasted chicken and grape tomatoes. It's $8.95.Les Noo'dle has a refreshing take on the traditional Vietnamese spring roll. This Montrose eatery is serving up zucchini noodle and shrimp spring rolls with chilled homemade dipping sauces. An order is just $5.Take a bite of a classic summertime sandwich, the lobster roll, that just so happens to be served cold.East Hampton Sandwich Company offers the dish for $18.95 at their two new Houston locations, at River Oaks District and on Westheimer near Montrose.You can stay cool as a cucumber, with Dish Society's cucumber watermelon salad. Crunchy cucumber and watermelon is tossed with a bright citrus vinaigrette and topped with avocado, sunflower seeds, cotija cheese and zippy chili-lime salt for $11.