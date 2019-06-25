5 'virtual restaurants' coming to Houston, available only via delivery apps and pick-up

A&J Provisions (opens Wednesday, June 26): a comfort food restaurant that offers both an array of grilled meats as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Bowling Club (opens August 2019): a Japanese rice bowl restaurant inspired by Medina's time working at Narisawa in Tokyo, widely considered one of the best restaurants in the world.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Gabe Medina is back. The chef, who earned raves for his work at restaurants such as Kata Robata, Soma, and Aqui, will launch a new project this week in partnership with beverage expert Steven Salazar (The Kirby Group).Under the banner of Click Robot Run, Medina will open five restaurants in a commercial kitchen in Rice Military (4901 Rose St.). Rather than traditional sit-down establishments, they're "virtual restaurants" that will only serve diners via pick-up, to-go, or delivery apps, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash. They are: