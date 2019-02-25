5 top spots for tabletop games in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tabletop game sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for tabletop games.
1. Tea + Victory
Photo: nanbo w./Yelp
Topping the list is Tea + Victory. Located at 2030 E. T C Jester Blvd. in the Heights, the cafe, which offers tabletop games, coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated tabletop game spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.
2. Coral Sword
Photo: aubrey b./Yelp
Next up is Greater Eastwood's Coral Sword, situated at 1318 Telephone Road. With 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers tabletop games and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Rick's Darts & Games
Photo: iam t./Yelp
Briarforest Area's Rick's Darts & Games, located at 11396 Westheimer Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store, which offers tabletop games and more, five stars out of 16 reviews.
4. Asgard Games
Photo: hugh m./Yelp
Asgard Games, a hobby shop and toy store that offers tabletop games and more in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, is another go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3302 S. Shepherd Drive to see for yourself.
5. Heroes Collectables
Photo: heroes collectables/Yelp
Finally, over in Briarforest Area, check out Heroes Collectables, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hobby shop, which offers comic books, tabletop games and more, at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 120.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.