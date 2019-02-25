FOOD & DRINK

5 top spots for tabletop games in Houston

Coral Sword. | Photo: Kola H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping for tabletop games?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tabletop game sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for tabletop games.

1. Tea + Victory



Photo: nanbo w./Yelp

Topping the list is Tea + Victory. Located at 2030 E. T C Jester Blvd. in the Heights, the cafe, which offers tabletop games, coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated tabletop game spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.

2. Coral Sword



Photo: aubrey b./Yelp

Next up is Greater Eastwood's Coral Sword, situated at 1318 Telephone Road. With 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers tabletop games and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rick's Darts & Games



Photo: iam t./Yelp

Briarforest Area's Rick's Darts & Games, located at 11396 Westheimer Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store, which offers tabletop games and more, five stars out of 16 reviews.

4. Asgard Games



Photo: hugh m./Yelp

Asgard Games, a hobby shop and toy store that offers tabletop games and more in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, is another go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3302 S. Shepherd Drive to see for yourself.

5. Heroes Collectables



Photo: heroes collectables/Yelp

Finally, over in Briarforest Area, check out Heroes Collectables, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hobby shop, which offers comic books, tabletop games and more, at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 120.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
Coke introduces new flavor: Orange Vanilla
Cooking With ABC13
Chicken and Waffles cereal is here, for a limited time
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims names released
Smash-and-grab suspects take $100k worth of jewelry: police
Going to see Kacey Musgraves? Take an umbrella to rodeo!
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
'I don't want this to continue': Alleged R. Kelly victim speaks out in LA
Judge accused of courtroom assault won't face charges
Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying
Show More
SWEET SERENADE: Cops with singing chops perform for restaurant
Rockets could be without Harden again in Hawks matchup
UIL State Wrestling Wrap: Houston area wrestlers win gold
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
More News