5 top spots for poke in Houston

Image: Ono Poke/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving poke?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.


1. Diced Poke




Photo: Brandon V./Yelp

Topping the list is Diced Poke. Located at 917 Winbern St., Suite A in Midtown, the Hawaiian spot is the highest rated poke spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ono Poke




Photo: Katherine W./Yelp

Next up is Montrose's Ono Poke, situated at 607 Richmond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 688 reviews on Yelp, the eatery, which offers poke and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. SeaSide Poke




Photo: Kimberly P./Yelp

SeaSide Poke, a Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 351 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2118 Lamar St., Suite 101, to try it for yourself.

4. Pokii Eatery




Photo: Pokii Eatery/Yelp

Over in Memorial, check out Pokii Eatery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp. You can find the poke restaurant at 12153 Katy Freeway.

5. Pokeworks




Photo: Pokeworks/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Pokeworks, a favorite in the Heights with 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews. Stop by 213 Heights Blvd. to hit up the spot to score poke the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
