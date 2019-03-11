5 top spots for poke in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Diced Poke
Photo: Brandon V./Yelp
Topping the list is Diced Poke. Located at 917 Winbern St., Suite A in Midtown, the Hawaiian spot is the highest rated poke spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ono Poke
Photo: Katherine W./Yelp
Next up is Montrose's Ono Poke, situated at 607 Richmond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 688 reviews on Yelp, the eatery, which offers poke and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. SeaSide Poke
Photo: Kimberly P./Yelp
SeaSide Poke, a Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 351 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2118 Lamar St., Suite 101, to try it for yourself.
4. Pokii Eatery
Photo: Pokii Eatery/Yelp
Over in Memorial, check out Pokii Eatery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp. You can find the poke restaurant at 12153 Katy Freeway.
5. Pokeworks
Photo: Pokeworks/Yelp
Last but not least, there's Pokeworks, a favorite in the Heights with 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews. Stop by 213 Heights Blvd. to hit up the spot to score poke the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
