5 top spots for noodles in Houston

Pho Binh Trailer. | Photo: Justin T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for noodles?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.


1. Pho Binh Trailer




Photo: nhien D./Yelp

Topping the list is Pho Binh Trailer. Located at 10928 Beamer Road in South Belt / Ellington, the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and noodles, is the highest rated noodle spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp.

2. House Of Bowls




Photo: stacey s./Yelp

Next up is Sharpstown's House of Bowls, situated at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F. With four stars out of 688 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Les Noo'dle




Photo: vinh n./Yelp

Neartown - Montrose's Les Noo'dle, located at 1717 Montrose Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and soup, 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews.

4. Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue




Photo: annie q./Yelp

Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles, soup and more in Alief, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 176 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13080 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, to see for yourself.

5. San Dong Noodle House




Photo: thi q./Yelp

Over in Sharpstown, check out San Dong Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese and Taiwanese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 9938 Bellaire Blvd.
---

