5 top spots for noodles in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle sources in Houston, using both Yelp data to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Pho Binh Trailer
Photo: nhien D./Yelp
Topping the list is Pho Binh Trailer. Located at 10928 Beamer Road in South Belt / Ellington, the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and noodles, is the highest rated noodle spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp.
2. House Of Bowls
Photo: stacey s./Yelp
Next up is Sharpstown's House of Bowls, situated at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F. With four stars out of 688 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Les Noo'dle
Photo: vinh n./Yelp
Neartown - Montrose's Les Noo'dle, located at 1717 Montrose Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and soup, 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews.
4. Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue
Photo: annie q./Yelp
Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles, soup and more in Alief, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 176 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13080 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, to see for yourself.
5. San Dong Noodle House
Photo: thi q./Yelp
Over in Sharpstown, check out San Dong Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese and Taiwanese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 9938 Bellaire Blvd.
