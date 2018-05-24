FOOD & DRINK

3 new spots to score Vietnamese eats in Houston

If you've got Vietnamese fare on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Houston eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Vietnamese food.

Lua Viet Kitchen


1540 W. Alabama St., Suite 300, Montrose
Photo: Monique Q./Yelp

Lua Viet Kitchen is a Vietnamese spot that sources its ingredients from local partnerships. Examples include vegetarian-fed, antibiotic-, hormone-, cage- and gluten-free meat from Red Bird Chicken, and locally-grown fruits and vegetables from Hardie's.

Look for grilled pork vermicelli, served with salad, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint and more. Vegetarian options include wok-tossed salt and pepper tofu served with watercress salad and jasmine rice.

Lua Viet Kitchen currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Grant G. noted, "The hospitality of the staff and owner is exceptional. While I was waiting, I was offered samples of their Boomtown Viet Iced Coconut Coffee. Very delicious and refreshing! The Viet Chicken Salad features really clean authentic flavors with a modern touch. I like the partnerships with the other local companies and the emphasis on local ingredients."

Yelper Kim-Anh P. wrote, "Shaking Beef (Bo Luc Lac) is delicious! Meat was really tender and they did a wonderful job cooking the veggies just right and seasoning all the ingredients. Nice portion size too!"

Lua Viet Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Phanh Ky


23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite C11, Katy Asian Town
Photo: Edward W./Yelp

Phanh Ky is a Vietnamese spot that opened on Colonial Parkway after a successful run on Bellaire Boulevard.

The restaurant specializes in hu tieu mi, a pork and seafood soup native to South Vietnam. Visitors can order it dried or soupy, and each dish comes with ground pork, sliced pork, pork liver, spare rib and shrimp.

Phanh Ky's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Qu Phng G. noted, "My hometown in Vietnam is very famous for this kind of noodles. I can not complain about the taste, it's 95 percent the same as the food in my hometown. Beside that, the place is clean. Customer service is very polite and friendly. If you love authentic Vietnamese food, this restaurant is highly recommended for you."

Yelper Jean D. wrote, "The soup was good and the service was very professional, polite and fast."

Phanh Ky is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday as well as Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Pho Ga Dong Nai


11528 Bellaire Blvd., Alief
Photo: diana c./Yelp

Pho Ga Dong Nai is a Vietnamese spot that offers a plethora of pho options, including chicken and rice noodle soup, vegan rice noodle soup and vermicelli noodles with rare steak and tripe. All soups are served with sides of bean sprouts, basil leaves, jalapenos and limes.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Pho Ga Dong Nai has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Andy C., who was one of the first users to visit Pho Ga Dong Nai on May 6, wrote, "It's namesake pho ga is very authentic, and made with free-range chicken, with any part of the chicken that suits you. The broth is light and not oily. The chicken skin is left on the meat so that you know this is quality chicken. The ginger nuoc man dipping sauce is a very nice touch."

Yelper Vanesa V. wrote, "This place is one of the cleanest Viet restaurants I've been to. I tried the chicken and rice plate, which was not bad. Rice was flavorful and the garlic sauce that came with the chicken was tasty."

Pho Ga Dong Nai is open from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. every day except Thursday.

