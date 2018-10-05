3 new spots to score traditional American eats in Houston

Paulie's Poboys
11805 Westheimer Road, Westchase
Photo: Mark W./Yelp
Paulie's Poboys is a deli that is serving up its own version of po'boy sandwiches along with sides like hummus dip, potato salad and stuffed grape leaves. This is the family-owned business's first expansion, with the original location in southwest Houston.
The spot offers po'boys like the Supreme (imported ham, salami, provolone cheese, chow chow, mayo and pickles), the Cuban (ham, pork, provolone, mayo, mustard and dill pickles on toasted bread) and the Gyro (lamb, beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion on pita bread with olives and peppers on the side). It also offers a grab-and-go section and catering. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Paulie's Poboys has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Junel I., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 25, wrote, "The one thing I noticed right away was the feeling of a nostalgic sandwich shop with the sandwich board menu, the shelves for pickles and jarred items and an open area to pick chips and drinks as well."
Yelper William A. wrote, "These guys are far above average. Their food is dynamite and their service is A1! I ordered the supreme this time and am eager to come back and try out the rest of the menu and their macaroni salad."
Stop by and say hello: the new spot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
J&J Wings and Seafood
10440 Richmond Ave., Westchase
Photo: J&J wings and Seafood/Yelp
J&J Wings and Seafood is a casual eatery that offers various fried foods, including chicken and seafood.
Look for its salt and pepper jumbo wings, catfish fillets, chicken tenders, shrimp, oysters and more. Round out your meal with sides like fries, onion rings, fried okra, corn nuggets and tater tots.
J&J Wings and Seafood currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Michelle S., who reviewed it on Sept. 8, wrote, "This place has the absolute best salt and pepper wings around this area! Others try to duplicate, but can't come close to them. The fried okra and onion rings have the same seasoning. Simply stated, amazing!"
Travoy C. added, "I eat plenty of fried chicken. This is the best in the city. The shrimp is amazing as well."
J&J Wings and Seafood is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Aruba Fish & Chicks
12829 Westheimer Road, West Oaks
Photo: Aruba Fish & Chicks/Yelp
Aruba Fish & Chicks recently opened its doors with a menu of catfish and chicken tender baskets, sandwiches, fried chicken combos, chicken wings, shrimp and even a chicken and waffle meal.
Sides include green beans, mac and cheese, corn, coleslaw, and red beans and rice. (See the menu here.)
Aruba Fish & Chicks is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Anthony P., who visited the business on Sept. 11, wrote, "Great food! We tried the gumbo, which was really delicious. Also had the fried chicken, which was tasty and crispy. They use a unique blend of spices that has great flavor."
Yelper Phillip B. added, "This place ranks up there with some of the best seasoned fried catfish I have ever had. ... We asked the owner about his seasonings. He informed us it's his secret blend of traditional Cajun-style seasoning jazzed up with his Mediterranean spice profile."
Aruba Fish & Chicks is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)