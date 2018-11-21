3 new spots to score sandwiches in Houston

Burgerim
3520 S. Shepherd Drive, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area
Photo: Burgerim/Yelp
Burgerim is a traditional American spot, offering burgers and sandwiches. Its the first Houston outpost for the national chain, though more locations are already planned for the city.
While the spot focuses on burgers, it also has sandwiches, including the grilled chicken with garlic aioli with romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onion; the ribeye with arugular, tomato, grilled onion and garlic aioli; and the crispy chicken with sauteed mushrooms, romaine lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli. Sides include fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings. (See the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Burgerim, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Jibi A., who reviewed it on Nov. 19, said, "Menu allows you to personalize your sliders with many options. The sliders are the perfect size. I got the Merguez beef, dry aged, and lamb sliders. They were cooked to perfection, accompanied with onion rings. They have beer on tap and wine as well."
Chloe A. noted, "Fantastic place, great staff. I built my own burger, which was a fun concept. So many different options. Wine was chilled and the garlic aioli fries were one of a kind."
Burgerim is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., except for Thursday when its hours are 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.
Banh Appetit
11191 Westheimer Road, Westchase
Photo: Robert W./Yelp
Banh Appetit is a Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches, tea and more. It foregoes the traditional baguette of a banh mi, opting instead for a buttery croissant.
On the menu, expect to find options like the Amazing BBQ Pork with caramelized brandy, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, pate and mayo; the Lemon Grass Cow with pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, pate and mayo; and the Appetizing Wings with a sweet caramelized sauce. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a good start with local diners.
Jill W., who reviewed it on Nov. 13, wrote, "The croissant sandwiches are everything! The cashier recommended the Amazing BBQ Pork and the matcha latte! I'm so glad she did! Everything was amazing, especially the latte! I live kinda far from the cafe and I was honestly surprised that my croissant was still warm and crisp when I got home. The pork they use is very flavorful and tender. They don't put too much pate, although they do give you a lot of pork so you know you're getting your money's worth."
J Q. added, "Best banh mi in town! There's a very dedicated and creative team working there and the food is just amazing."
Banh Appetit is open from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Paulie's Poboys
11805 Westheimer Road, Suite 360, Westchase
Photo: Jessica T./Yelp
Paulie's Poboys is a deli that is serving up its own version of po'boy sandwiches along with sides like hummus dip, potato salad and stuffed grape leaves. This is the family-owned business's first expansion, with the original location in southwest Houston.
The spot offers po'boys like the Supreme (imported ham, salami, provolone cheese, chow chow, mayo and pickles), the Cuban (ham, pork, provolone, mayo, mustard and dill pickles on toasted bread) and the Gyro (lamb, beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion on pita bread with olives and peppers on the side). It also offers a grab-and-go section and catering. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Paulie's Poboys has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Junel I., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 25, wrote, "The one thing I noticed right away was the feeling of a nostalgic sandwich shop with the sandwich board menu, the shelves for pickles and jarred items and an open area to pick chips and drinks as well."
Yelper William A. wrote, "These guys are far above average. Their food is dynamite and their service is A1! I ordered the supreme this time and am eager to come back and try out the rest of the menu and their macaroni salad."
Stop by and say hello: the new spot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.