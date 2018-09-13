3 new spots to score New American eats in Houston

Zutro Restaurant & Bar
1121 Walker St., Downtown
Photo: Deidra B./Yelp
Zutro Restaurant & Bar is a New American spot that recently replaced Oxbow 7 in the Le Meridien hotel.
Described on the hotel's site as offering innovative regional Southern cuisine, the menu features options like the Big Burger with bacon-onion jam and emmenthaler cheese; the whole roast chicken with corn pudding, roasted vegetables and relish; and the Redfish Scarlett with risotto rojo, green peas and andouille sausage. It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Zutro Restaurant & Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Shannon B., who reviewed it on June 20, wrote, "The food was delicious! Most of us ordered the lunch box daily special, which were these amazing braised rib tacos (it was Taco Tuesday after all) and the special drink of the day (Thai chili limeade). A friend ordered the lemongrass chicken salad, which she raved about how wonderful it was."
Kim D. added, "Wow! What a great new dining experience in downtown Houston. Menu is very tasty, housemade items are really good. Service is smooth and careful not to interrupt."
Zutro Restaurant & Bar is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
International Smoke
800 Sorella Court, Suite 940, Memorial City
Photo: Daniel C./Yelp
International Smoke is an upscale smokehouse and New American spot.
On the menu, you'll see dishes like the Vietnamese barbecue pork chop with glass noodles, lemongrass sausage and clams; the Sinaloa chicken with achiote, chiles, sweet potatoes and onions; and the smoked pork ribs served one of three styles -- American barbecue, al pastor or sesame-gochujang. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 92 reviews on Yelp, International Smoke is still finding its way, but some reviews may not be accurate due, in part at least, to the fact that the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals back in May, according to Houstonia. Briefly, the connection is that the concept behind International Smoke owes itself to Ayesha Curry, who is the wife of Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Jennifer B., who reviewed it on July 26, said, "Fantastic dinner! Everything was cooked to perfection, we did not even need a steak knife for the filet mignon or the short rib. My son ordered the Korean Short Rib, which fell off the bone in an instant."
Almee M. noted, "I was expecting more from this place. The menu sounds delicious when you read it, and I have to admit the appetizers we had were quite good, but the ribs, which are supposed to be one of their best items, were very disappointing."
International Smoke is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Doberman's Bar & Grill
519 Shepherd Drive, The Heights
Photo: Greg B./Yelp
Doberman's Bar & Grill is a sports bar that serves New American and Cajun/Creole fare. The bar features an all-local selection of craft beer, while the grill offers Southern eats.
On the menu, look for the Doberman Fresh Catch, a dish of fried salmon topped with sauteed shrimp and covered in a creamy Cajun Pontchartrain sauce over grits; the Gourmet Burger with cheddar, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and chipotle mayo; and a chicken stir-fry with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms and broccoli. It also offers a weekend brunch menu.
Doberman's Bar & Grill is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Paige S., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 7, wrote, "This place was so freaking good! I got the burger and wow! The best burger I've had in the Heights. You could tell that the patty was handmade and it was cooked to perfection. The fries were delicious as well with great seasoning."
Zondra V. added, "One of the best bars in the Heights! Not your typical bar food. The plates are prepared with appropriate portions and aesthetically appealing!"
Doberman's Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.