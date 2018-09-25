3 new spots to score chicken wings in Houston

Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish
12303 Westheimer Road, West Oaks
Photo: Hamburger B./Yelp
Counter-service eatery Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish recently opened its doors with a menu that includes jumbo wings, fried chicken, chicken tenders, liver, gizzards and seafood (catfish, perch and tilapia).
All dinners are served with a drink, bread and french fries. Hush puppies, breaded okra and Chicago-style mild sauce are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Mika C., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "We are from Chicago and we always crave our hometown food. We were pleasantly surprised when we found out about this spot! We had wings, fries, tilapia and mild sauce! Nothing like good food and mild sauce."
Yelper Jim W. noted, "The wait was 30 minutes. While the sign at the register says 20 minutes, it took longer and was not worth the wait. The chicken was OK, nothing outstanding. On the positive side, the staff was very nice and it is clear that they are trying."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chicago's Famous Fried Chicken & Fish is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
J&J Wings and Seafood
10440 Richmond Ave., Westchase
Photo: J&J Wings and Seafood/Yelp
J&J Wings and Seafood is a casual spot that specializes in fried fare.
It offers salt and pepper jumbo wings, served with french fries. You can also score shrimp, catfish strips, chicken tenders, oysters and more. Besides fries, sides include onion rings, fried okra, corn nuggets and tots.
J&J Wings and Seafood's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Michelle S., who reviewed it on Sept. 8, wrote, "This place has the absolute best salt and pepper wings around this area! Others try to duplicate, but can't come close to them. The fried okra and onion rings have the same seasoning. Simply stated, amazing!"
Travoy C. added, "I eat plenty of fried chicken. This is the best in the city. The shrimp is amazing as well."
J&J Wings and Seafood is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Dream Wings
3425 Ella Blvd., Central Northwest
Photo: Christina N./Yelp
Formerly a food truck only, this is the first brick-and-mortar location for Dream Wings.
On the menu, you'll see options like the World Famous Dream Wings Platter (seven flavored chicken wings, Cajun seasoned fries, a roll and dipping sauces), the Chicken Baked Potato (grilled chicken breast sauteed in a medley of bell peppers and red onions in a cheddar Alfredo sauce, served over a baked potato) and penne pasta with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce.
Dream Wings currently holds 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kitty C., who visited the eatery on Sept. 13, wrote, "If you're looking for good wings, this is the place to go! Not only is the food amazing, but the staff is great, very kind and attentive. I'm definitely coming back here. The Buffalo wings are amazing!"
Shannon B. noted, "Just ate at Dream Wings and loved the flavor! I had Honey Sriracha and my husband had the Lemon Pepper Parmesan. Staff was super friendly!"
Dream Wings is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)