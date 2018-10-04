3 new spots to score breakfast and brunch in Houston

The Toasted Yolk Cafe
2711 Fountain View Drive, Suite A, Mid West
Photo: Maria S./Yelp
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot that's local to Houston; this is its eighth location.
On the menu, look for the Pork Chop Breakfast served with two eggs, buttermilk biscuits and either hash brown casserole or grits; the Toasted Yolk (two slices of grilled sourdough bread grilled with an egg in the middle) with choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage; and the Double Decker, a four-egg omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapenos and cheddar. (See the full menu here.)
The Toasted Yolk Cafe has received rave reviews with a current Yelp rating of five stars.
Yelper Wendy S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 1, said, "Great brunch menu. Super clean restaurant. Amazing staff! If you are looking for brunch or mimosas, this is your place. Come see these guys. The hash brown casserole is awesome. Portions are big -- order accordingly."
Yesenia V. wrote, "This is definitely a wonderful place. Delicious food. Amazing service. Very friendly. Definitely coming back soon!"
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Vibrant
1931 Fairview St., Montrose
Photo: Jaclyn O./Yelp
Vibrant is a gluten-free, dairy-free and organic eatery, which serves breakfast, lunch and baked goods.
On the menu, you'll see breakfast options like the Breakfast Salad with greens, house-smoked Ora King salmon, radish, Dijon, lemon and a fried egg; the Savory Toast (teff bread, avocado, herb salad, dukkah and two eggs); and the Coconut Chia Pudding with caramelized banana, cacao nib buckwheat crumble and almond butter drizzle.
Indulge with a pastry after your meal, such as a Walnut Cardamom Bliss Ball. (See the full menu here.)
Vibrant has proven popular thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp.
Paige A., who reviewed it on Sept. 20, wrote, "I was impressed with Vibrant. I had the breakfast salad and it was delicious! My friends had the savory toast and the baked eggs. We all got the root muffin, which was excellent -- healthy, moist and delicious!"
Beth B. noted, "Really cool place for healthy food. The avocado toast and coconut yogurt were awesome."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vibrant is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
The Classic
5922 Washington Ave., Memorial Park
Photo: Mark B./Yelp
The Classic is a New American restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch. Though it replaces the Benjy's that closed down last year, it's still owned by restaurateur Benjy Levit.
It serves an all-day menu, plus breakfast options in the morning. For breakfast, there's the All American with cinnamon raisin French toast, local eggs and bacon; the Israeli Breakfast with zucchini steak, hummus and smoked yogurt; and the Soft Scramble with hamachi, avocado, nori and jalapeno roe. (See the menu here.)
The diner has received a warm welcome thus far with a four-star Yelp rating based on 42 reviews.
Yelper Vincent V., who reviewed the new restaurant on Aug. 11, wrote, "I thought I was going to miss my weekend breakfast at Benjy's, but The Classic is a worthy replacement in the same location. While the menu is more compact than its predecessor's, everything on it looks (and so far tastes) great."
Mc D. noted, "I had the H-Town, which was suggested by my server. It's an egg scramble with vegetables, a side of bacon and a bagel. The food quality is first rate. The bacon was delicious and perfectly cooked."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Classic is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.