3 new places to score sweet treats in Houston

ABC Donut & Ice Cream
6565 Fondren Road, Sharpstown
Photo: Patrick N./Yelp
ABC Donut & Ice Cream is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering doughnuts and ice cream.
If you're there for ice cream, you'll see the Dough Melt, which is a warm glazed doughnut bunt stuffed with ice cream and one topping. Then there's the Cookies & Cream, which combines crushed cookies with vanilla or any other flavor of your choice. You can also get ice cream by the scoop in a cone or cup.
ABC Donut & Ice Cream's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Patrick N., who reviewed ABC Donut & Ice Cream on August 18, wrote, "We had the Oreo ice cream. It was was good. I would come back and try some other doughnuts (Fruity Pebbles, mini M&Ms, etc.) and try the hot doughnut ice cream!"
Zaran E. noted, "Great regular glazed donuts and I got the blueberry one, which was great too, but I also got two small jalapeno kolaches and they were not really good."
ABC Donut & Ice Cream is open daily from 5 a.m.-8 p.m., except for Friday when it's open from 5 a.m.-5 p.m.
Steel City Pops
2565 Amherst St., University Place
Photo: Carey W./Yelp
Steel City Pops is a spot to score frozen desserts. The regional chain, which serves popsicles inspired by Mexican paletas, started out in Alabama and has since expanded to Texas, Kentucky and Georgia.
Its pops are divided over three sections: fruity, creamy and cookie. Fruity pops, which are vegan and dairy free, include the Arnold Palmer, Jasmine Green Tea and the Cucumber Lime. Creamy pops include Peach Cream, Chai Latte and Horchata. For cookie pops, you've got Banana Pudding, Coffee Brownie and Key Lime Pie. (See the full menu here.)
You can also create your own by choosing a dip (milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate), topping (such as pecans or toasted coconut), drizzle and dusting (like cinnamon, sea salt or nutmeg).
It has a four-star rating so far on Yelp out of 22 reviews, indicating positive attention.
Carey W., who reviewed it on July 12, said, "I really like that the popsicles aren't overly sweet, so it didn't feel like we were eating frozen sugar water. In addition, in the peach popsicle, you can really taste the peach pulp. The jasmine green tea is also incredibly refreshing and tastes like frozen sweet tea. The customer service is also great."
Angela H. noted, "I had their pumpkin pop and the texture and taste were just right! There is a perfect chewy texture to Steel City Pops that is unmatched elsewhere."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Steel City Pops is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Matcha Cafe Maiko
6650 Corporate Drive, Suite E, Sharpstown
Photo: Ty H./Yelp
Matcha Cafe Maiko is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, coffee, tea and shaved ice. The Japanese-inspired cafe has its flagship location in Honolulu, along with outposts in Las Vegas and Tokyo.
On the matcha-dominated menu, you'll see offerings like matcha shaved ice with adzuki beans, shiratama and matcha ice cream on top; soft matcha ice cream in a waffle cone; and the Maiko Special parfait (with matcha cream, matcha chiffon cake, chestnuts and shiratama mochi). Frappes, lattes and floats are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Matcha Cafe Maiko has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 232 reviews on Yelp.
Thi H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "The matcha is not for the faint-hearted: the flavor is robust, rich and may even be a bit bitter for some (as are most high quality matcha). ... The soft serve, on the other hand, was delicious!"
And Chris W. added, "The ice cream is very good; the matcha bitterness is restrained and won't be a turnoff for first-timers, but the creamy, pure vanilla is sure to please anyone. The corn flake topping was a nice addition for crunchiness, and the mochi, chestnut and (gorgeous!) chiffon cake layer worked very well in the context of the parfait."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Matcha Cafe Maiko is open from noon-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.