3 new places to savor salads in Houston

Green Lane
5 Greenway Plaza, Suite 370, Greenway
Photo: Bradley J./Yelp
Green Lane is a spot to score salads, juices and more located in Greenway Plaza.
Among its signature salads, you'll find the Southwest with romaine, fresco cheese, corn, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, bell peppers, red onion, bacon bits and avocado; the Signature with kale, cranberries, feta and pumpkin seeds; and the My Nicoise with green beans, hard boiled eggs, potatoes, black olives and tomatoes. (See the full menu here.)
Green Lane's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Tammy H., who reviewed Green Lane on Oct. 25, wrote, "Plenty of open seating and the vibe has lots of natural light, so a good place to get away! ... Smoothies are available and salads, but not sure if they are organic."
Yelper Bradley J. wrote, "Three tiny spoonfuls of what is supposed to be chicken and/or tuna salad. The chicken salad has the texture of hummus and doesn't taste remotely like chicken. The tuna is, well, tasteless."
Green Lane is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
The Classic
5922 Washington Ave., Memorial Park
Photo: Stan C./Yelp
The Classic is a New American and breakfast/brunch spot, offering salads and more. Though it replaces the Benjy's that closed down last year, it's still owned by restaurateur Benjy Levit.
It serves an all-day menu, plus breakfast options in the morning. You'll see salads like the Cobb with local shrimp, bacon, egg, blue cheese and vinaigrette; the Chopped with chicken, beets, pumpkin seeds, cheddar, salami and tangy tomato dressing; and the Vegan Crispy Rice with tofu, peanuts, Thai basil and kaffir lime vinaigrette. (See the full menu here.)
The Classic currently holds four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Vincent V., who reviewed the new restaurant on Aug. 11, wrote, "I thought I was going to miss my weekend breakfast at Benjy's, but The Classic is a worthy replacement in the same location. While the menu is more compact than its predecessor's, everything on it looks (and so far tastes) great."
Mc D. noted, "I had the H-Town, which was suggested by my server. It's an egg scramble with vegetables, a side of bacon and a bagel. The food quality is first rate. The bacon was delicious and perfectly cooked."
The Classic is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Flower Child
1101 Uptown Park Blvd., Suite C-6, Greater Uptown
Photo: Flower Child/Yelp
Flower Child is a New American and vegetarian spot, offering salads and more. This is the growing chain's first eatery in Houston.
Offering bowls, grains, greens and wraps, the menu, which clearly labels dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan, features salads like the Vietnamese Crunch with savoy cabbage, romaine, quinoa, tomato, bell peppers, pineapple, avocado, cashews, Thai basil, cilantro mint and spicy lemongrass vinaigrette; and the Skinny Cobb with romaine, arugula, red cabbage, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crunchy corn, pickled onion, smoked almonds and Gorgonzola vinaigrette.
There are also wraps and build-your-own plates. Pair your meal with seasonal lemonades, tap kombucha or a local Texas beer.
Flower Child currently holds four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Maddie V., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 15, said, "Yummy! I love the aesthetic of this place. It's so bright and cheery. Very beautiful design. Dishes are creative. I ordered the Vietnamese Crunch Salad and added chicken. It was delicious."
Katherine L. added, "This place is so good. The food portions were perfect and pretty affordable compared to other healthy spots in Houston. I ordered the sauteed spinach, red chili-glazed sweet potato and steak. I highly recommend this place if you're looking for great healthy food."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.