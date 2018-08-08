FOOD & DRINK

3 new places to savor Mexican fare in Houston

Tamales Doña Tere. | Photo: Juan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Houston eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Mexican food.

Tamales Dona Tere


11660 Westheimer Road, #103, Westchase
Photo: Juan D./Yelp

Tamales Dona Tere is a family-owned Mexican restaurant chain that's been in business since 1997, when the founders started making tamales at home.

On the menu are dishes like pozole (a stew made with hominy, meat and cabbage), enchiladas, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, tortas, tamales and more. (See the full menu here.)

Tamales Dona Tere has a five-star Yelp rating based on two reviews thus far.

Yelper Jorge B., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 3, wrote, "These are great tamales and delicious Mexican food, as real as it gets. Customer service is great with a nice and friendly staff. ... The flan is amazing."

Yelper Andrea M. wrote, "Excellent service and food. Tamales are good, but the specialty dishes are amazing! This Mexican food is legit."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tamales Dona Tere is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Tamales Don Pepe


3816 Link Valley, South Main
Photo: Jojabee 3./Yelp

Tamales Don Pepe is a Mexican spot that specializes in handmade tamales with options such as chicken with red sauce, pork with green sauce, chicharron, black beans and queso, and tamales oaxaquenos (chicken with mole wrapped in a banana leaf).

Enchiladas, fajitas, empanadas, flautas, tacos and quesadillas are also available.

It also serves up a wide selection of breakfast fare with Mexican classics like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros along with waffles and platters of scrambled eggs and meat served with refried beans, potatoes and tortillas.

With a five-star rating out of 32 reviews on Yelp, Tamales Don Pepe has been getting rave reviews.

Carey W., who reviewed it on July 21, said, "This is a hidden gem, unassuming on the outside, but wonderful and delicious on the inside. I got two tamales and the chilaquiles. The chicken tamale was good, but the pork, oh my God, was amazing. The chilaquiles were also incredibly delicious, and adding eggs gave it a nice touch!"

Marissa C. added, "If you're looking for a great authentic Mexican breakfast and tamales spot, look no further. This place will have you walking out with a big smile and a full tummy."

Tamales Don Pepe is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

La Salsita


13513 N.W. Freeway, Fairbanks
Photo: Katy F./Yelp

La Salsita serves up both authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex favorites.

Notable menu items include the pambazos (Mexican telera bread covered in red sauce, then stuffed with potatoes, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream and cheese), the El Tapatio platter (grilled meat, a red or green chicken enchilada, a golden taco, guacamole, rice and beans) and the Ranchero Shrimp with serrano chiles and special sauce. Weekend specials include pozole, menudo and barbacoa.

It also serves breakfast, including chilaquiles and a bacon and avocado sandwich.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, La Salsita has been getting positive attention.

Sarah C. wrote, "Portions are big and food was very good. I love their beans, very creamy and flavorful. The environment has a homey feel as it's a small cafe, but it's perfect without the frills. The service was quick and our waiter was on point with chips. "

Ryan K. noted, "The tacos were absolutely incredible. And the orange sauce for the tacos was really good too, and I don't even typically like those green and orange salsas."

La Salsita is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
