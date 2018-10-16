3 new places to savor coffee in Houston

Marq-e Coffee & Donuts
7613 Katy Freeway, Suite C, Uptown
Photo: Michelle V./Yelp
Marq-e Coffee & Donuts offers a variety of baked breakfast goods, including doughnuts, croissants and kolaches. It serves Greenway Coffee, with options like flat white, americano, lattes, cold brews and more, along with black, green and jasmine teas.
You can also score biscuit sandwiches and breakfast tacos.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Marq-e Coffee & Donuts has already made a good impression.
Yelper Pinot N., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 24, wrote, "This is a great little place! The coffee is excellent -- this is coming from a sincere coffee snob. Many tasty breakfast options from doughnuts and croissants to biscuit sandwiches, kolaches and tacos. Everything we had was tasty."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Marq-e Coffee & Donuts is open from 5:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.
Cavo Coffee
2617 Bissonnet St., West University
Photo: Rob S./Yelp
Cavo Coffee is serving up coffee, baked treats and more. This is its second location, with its first outpost on Richmond Avenue in Greenway.
The new Cavo Coffee offers a work-friendly environment, with upstairs office spaces available to rent. As far as brewed drinks go, you'll find the daily drip, hot tea, hot chocolate, cafe au lait, Vietnamese cold brew, iced tea, macchiatos, cappuccinos and more.
Food options include a croissant bread pudding (with chocolate, caramel sauce and whipped cream), an Asian noodle salad (roasted edamame, pickled veggies, cucumber, green onion, mint, cilantro and Thai cashew sauce) and the pastrami sandwich with Gouda, chopped cabbage and Russian dressing on a challah bun. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, Cavo Coffee has been getting positive attention.
Jen C., who was the first to review the new coffee shop on July 26, said, "The ambiance is fresh and hip with comfy places to sit and work alone or at tables, both high and low, to have a meeting."
Yelper Eugene K. wrote, "Great little coffee shop attached to a shared concept office building. The staff was extremely nice and I enjoyed the latte. A bit random, but I was glad their mug for the latte had a larger handle so I could actually hold my coffee without struggling so much."
Cavo Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
The Yellow Cup
6001 Washington Ave., Suite 100, Memorial Park
Photo: Rory J./Yelp
The Yellow Cup coffee shop has recently debuted at the Elan Memorial Park Luxury Apartments.
It offers a house blend for espresso and drip from San Diego-based WestBean Coffee Roasters and features a local guest roaster.
The tea is sourced from buyers who travel the world to meet farmers and select quality loose-leaf tea, ensuring each cup is fresh and full of flavor, according to the shop's website.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 63 reviews on Yelp, The Yellow Cup is off to a strong start.
Yelper Jacqui L., who reviewed it on Oct. 8, wrote, "Great coffee shop with airy/open vibes and good coffee! They have a wide selection of teas too, which is a plus, and a few fun seasonal drinks as well. Stayed safe with an oat milk latte, which was tasty."
Emilio A. noted, "What a great new local coffee and tea place! Very knowledgeable staff and the coffee, tea and pastries are great!"
The Yellow Cup is open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends.