3 new places to savor Cajun/Creole fare in Houston

Krab Queenz Seafood
10852 Westheimer Road, Briarforest Area
Photo: Rissa B./Yelp
Krab Queenz Seafood is a bar and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood, daiquiris and more.
The menu offers fried and boiled seafood plates, including the Seafood Platter with fried catfish and gulf shrimp on a bed of fries with toasted garlic bread; the Just Crabs with two snow crabs, one corn, an egg, sausage and potatoes; and the Seafood and Waffles with waffles and choice of fried shrimp, fried fish or fried lobster. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out 48 reviews, Krab Queenz Seafood is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Deserai N., who reviewed it on Nov. 24, wrote, "This is my third time here at Krab Queenz and I really enjoy the atmosphere as a whole. Excellent customer service, delicious food, strong drinks and great location."
Adaeze O. noted, "The food was meh. Did not meet my expectations. The price was too high for the quality of food. The pictures definitely tell a story and is not lived up to."
Krab Queenz Seafood is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Thursday.)
Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Upper Kirby
Photo: Tammy H./Yelp
Eunice is an upscale Cajun/Creole restaurant.
The eatery offers dishes like the jumbo gulf shrimp with green onion sausage gravy and green chili grits; the roasted chicken with sweet potatoes, shishito peppers, wild mushrooms and jus; and the grilled ribeye with Yukon gold potatoes, bone marrow, wild mushrooms and salsa verde. (See the full menu here.)
Eunice has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.
Katie W., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 13, wrote, "What a lovely restaurant. We enjoyed a cocktail at the bar to start the evening, the bartender was great and the drink delicious. The service was patient and had good recommendations for us."
Brandon T. added, "The atmosphere and food selections made me feel like I was in Louisiana. We started with the Cajun Duck Poppers and Crispy Boudin -- both were delectable -- and a New Orleans Gin Fizz."
Head on over to check it out: Eunice is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, and 3-11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Nyammings Fusion Bistro
1482 Wilcrest Drive, Westchase
Photo: Nyammings Fusion Bistro/Yelp
Nyammings Fusion Bistro is a Caribbean, Cajun/Creole and soul food spot.
On the menu, expect options like the Mardi Gras Pasta with penne, chicken, crawfish, shrimp, beef sausage, onions and peppers in a creamy Cajun sauce; the blackened fish with dirty rice and vegetables; and the Cajun Chicken Pasta with penne, chicken, onions and peppers in a creamy Cajun sauce.
Nyammings Fusion Bistro is already generating fans among Yelp users with five reviews putting it at four stars.
Yelper Dawn M., who was one of the first users to visit Nyammings Fusion Bistro on Nov. 25, wrote, "Excellent food at a great price! I will definitely be back! I had the oxtails with rice and peas and cabbage. My sister had the shrimp and crawfish etouffee."
Jamie B. said, "I had the shrimp and grits. It was very well seasoned. Also tried my friend's oxtails and they were delish. Service was great and the atmosphere is coming together nicely."
Nyammings Fusion Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.