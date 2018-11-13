3 new Latin American spots in Houston

Taqueria Las Tortugas
1416 Eldridge Parkway, Eldridge
Photo: Taqueria Las Tortugas/Yelp
Taqueria Las Tortugas is a diner and Mexican spot.
On the menu, expect options like the taco in a double corn tortilla and filled with meat of your choice, onions and cilantro; the Burrito California with your choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado and cheese in a flour tortilla; and the Super Nachos with beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, jalepenos, cheese, sour cream and choice of meat. (See the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out three reviews, Taqueria Las Tortugas has been getting positive attention.
Amine M., who was the first to review it on Oct. 2, noted, "Breakfast is so good. Even the meats that usually have fat dripping on your hand while eating a taco are so well cooked and not fatty."
Yelper Laura A. wrote, "Finally real tacos in the Energy Corridor! This place is authentic and delicious! The staff were super friendly and nice. The red salsa is quite spicy, but the green avocado salsa was for sure my favorite."
Taqueria Las Tortugas is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.
Tamales Dona Tere
11660 Westheimer, Briarforest Area
Photo: JUan D./Yelp
Tamales Dona Tere is a family-owned Mexican chain that's been in business since 1997 when the founders started making tamales at home.
On the menu are dishes like pozole (a stew made with hominy, meat and cabbage), enchiladas, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, tortas, tamales and more. (See the full menu here.)
Tamales Dona Tere currently holds 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Elizabeth S., who reviewed it on Nov. 11, said, "This place was so yummy! I'm glad they are down the street. The service was good and the place was clean. I got the sope, which was delicious, and the pozole, which was a little bland but nothing some salt can't fix. My husband got the menudo and chicken tamal. He liked both, just mentioned the menudo wasn't the traditional one but wasn't bad."
Jorge B. noted, "These are great tamales and delicious Mexican food, as real as it gets. Customer service is great with a nice and friendly staff. ... The flan is amazing."
Tamales Dona Tere is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-8:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Sofrito
3103 Ella Blvd., Central Northwest
Photo: Peter K./Yelp
Sofrito is a Puerto Rican spot that serves breakfast and lunch.
On the lunch menu, expect sandwiches like the Cubano with pork, pineapple, achiote-glazed ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles; and the BLT Sofrito-Style with fried green tomatoes covered in a salted cod batter and topped with bibb lettuce and a remoulade sauce.
For breakfast, you'll see dishes like the Breakfast Sandwich with pineapple and achiote-glazed ham, scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese; and the Breakfast Taco with chicharron, scrambled eggs, cheese, cilantro and sofrito sauce.
Yelp users are excited about Sofrito, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Ruth V., who was the first to review it on Aug. 2, said, "This small hole-in-the-wall packs a flavorful punch. I have been looking for a place that makes me feel like home. This is the place! Today I had a breakfast sandwich with ham, cheese and egg on pan de agua. It was a symphony that played deliciousness on my taste buds."
Yelper Alex S. wrote, "Mmm! I come here every couple of weeks and I always get the beef and plantain empanada and then try something new and so far it's all been so good."
Sofrito is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)