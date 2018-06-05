3 new gastropubs to check out in Houston

Bungalow Heights
1919 Beall St., The Heights
PHOTO: STEPHANIE C./YELP
Bungalow Heights is a bar and gastropub. In addition to a selection of salads, wings and desserts, it offers several plated entrees and sandwiches. For instance, The Bungalow Bird includes roasted chicken and veggies. The Boss Burger has Guinness stout onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
With a four-star Yelp rating out 10 reviews, Bungalow Heights has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Caitlin C., who reviewed Bungalow Heights on May 29, wrote, "Wow, this place might be the best spot to hit The Heights in a long time! The servers were extremely attentive... Food was incredible; not your typical bar food at all."
Yelper Alexis S. wrote, "Stopped by for lunch during their soft opening. Good drinks, beer and wings. Nicely done interior and exterior. Spacious. Looks like HGTV designed it."
Bungalow Heights is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Night Heron
1616 W. Main St., Montrose
PHOTO: LESLIE K./YELP
Night Heron is a bar and gastropub, offering tapas and more, that serves its own versions of dishes from around the world.
Check out featured entrees like the Singapore Chili Clams or the jerk chicken plate.
Night Heron's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 52 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still in its early days.
Yelper Boyu H., who reviewed it on May 18, wrote, "The dill and the yogurt sauce were fantastic. I'd like to address the jerk chicken... this is how it's supposed to be if someone were to do authentic jerk chicken. I thought ours was perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned."
Yelper Anthea R. wrote, "The chicken mousse was very good with its strawberry jam, but that's where it ends. The pan roasted sirloin was overdone... the somen did not come out cold, was over-cooked and turned into a gummy texture."
Night Heron is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Holman Draft Hall
820 Holman St., Midtown
Photo: ELLEN B./Yelp
Holman Draft Hall is a gastropub and traditional American spot offering salads and more.
Included on the menu are tacos, mesquite wings, burgers and fried green tomatoes. The Brunch Tower is available on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring salmon and chicken, among other items.
Yelp users are generally positive about Holman Draft Hall, which currently holds four stars out of 96 reviews on the site.
Yelper Jackie M., who was one of the first users to visit it on May 24, wrote, "Absolutely love this place! Not only is it super cute inside and out, but the food and drinks are delicious! The roasted cauliflower was packed with so much flavor! Must order the Holman nachos as well! They were so tasty and were good for sharing."
Yelper William J. wrote, "My wife and I loved the atmosphere at Holman Draft Hall. Big, airy indoor/outdoor space with a ton of seating. Decent selection of beers and cocktails, with some average and expensive food options."
Holman Draft Hall is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
