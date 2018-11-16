3 new businesses to check out in Westchase

Banh Appetit
11191 Westheimer Road
Photo: Banh Appetit/Yelp
Banh Appetit is a Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches, tea and more. It foregoes the traditional baguette of a banh mi, opting instead for a buttery croissant.
On the menu, expect to find options like the Amazing BBQ Pork with caramelized brandy, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, pate and mayo; the Lemon Grass Cow with pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, pate and mayo; and the Appetizing Wings with a sweet caramelized sauce. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a good start with local diners.
Jonathan N., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 8, said, "At first glance, it's obvious that the aesthetic appeal is present. Just from looking at the store alone you get this picturesque, calming sensation that drives you to give it a second look. Definitely very inviting. Some other places might focus solely on the aesthetic appeal without having a focus on the taste aspect, but Banh Appetit is not on that list."
Eric C. added, "Come for the croissant banh mi, stay for the crack tea. Not only are their sandwiches delicious, but their most popular strawberry matcha milk tea is absolutely addicting."
Hungry? It's open from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (It's closed on the weekend.)
Paulie's Poboys
11805 Westheimer Road, Suite 360
Photo: Jessica T./Yelp
Paulie's Poboys is a deli that is serving up its own version of po'boy sandwiches along with sides like hummus dip, potato salad and stuffed grape leaves. This is the family-owned business's first expansion, with the original location in southwest Houston.
The spot offers po'boys like the Supreme (imported ham, salami, provolone cheese, chow chow, mayo and pickles), the Cuban (ham, pork, provolone, mayo, mustard and dill pickles on toasted bread) and the Gyro (lamb, beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion on pita bread with olives and peppers on the side). It also offers a grab-and-go section and catering. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Paulie's Poboys has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Junel I., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 25, wrote, "The one thing I noticed right away was the feeling of a nostalgic sandwich shop with the sandwich board menu, the shelves for pickles and jarred items and an open area to pick chips and drinks as well."
Yelper William A. wrote, "These guys are far above average. Their food is dynamite and their service is A1! I ordered the supreme this time and am eager to come back and try out the rest of the menu and their macaroni salad."
Stop by and say hello: the new spot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
J&J Wings and Seafood
10440 Richmond Ave.
Photo: J&J Wings and seafood/Yelp
J&J Wings and Seafood is a casual eatery that offers various fried foods, including chicken and seafood.
Look for its salt and pepper jumbo wings, catfish fillets, chicken tenders, shrimp, oysters and more. Round out your meal with sides like fries, onion rings, fried okra, corn nuggets and tater tots.
J&J Wings and Seafood currently holds 3.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating solid feedback.
Rebecca S., who was the first to review it on Aug. 23, said, "I've been twice now and have not been disappointed. I have had the chicken and shrimp -- I will try the fish on my next visit. Excellent. If you like a little spice you will love this. The tartar sauce balances it all out. And the onion rings are the best ever! Very generous portions on everything."
Travoy C. added, "I eat plenty of fried chicken. This is the best in the city. The shrimp is amazing as well."
J&J Wings and Seafood is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.