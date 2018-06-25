FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering events in Houston this week

FOODIES: check out these three food festivals this weekend (KTRK)

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From exploring local restaurants, bars and public art with fellow foodies to a car show and food truck festival, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Brunch with fellow baddies





Join fellow career-driven women for a networking session over brunch. This Saturday at The Address, the meal will bring female movers and shakers together for an afternoon of celebration and women's empowerment.

When: Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eat, drink and explore with Cultural Crawl





Explore Houston's finest murals, eats and drinks with Cultural Crawl this Saturday afternoon. Attendees will receive a map and exclusive deals at participating venues -- including Brasil Cafe, Catbirds and Goodnight Charlie's -- a complimentary souvenir cup and more.
When: Saturday, June 30, 2-10 p.m.
Explore the Taste Buds Food Festival and Car Show




Fill up on street food, wine, local goods and live music at the Taste Buds Food Festival and Car Show. The admission-free open-air festival -- running from 4-10 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday -- will also feature an interactive kids zone and a canned food drive for the the Houston Food Bank.

When: Saturday, June 30, 4-10 p.m.
