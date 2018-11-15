3 fun food and drink events in Houston this weekend

La Sopa Farmers Night Market

KARBACH FRIENDSGIVING MARKET

Trap Bingo Does Houston

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a nighttime farmers market to bingo mixer, here's what to do on the local food scene.---La Sopa meets monthly at AvantGarden. This month they'll be focusing on the feasts and gifts of the holiday season with local vendors set up outside and inside. There will also be live music and performances, dancing and food stalls. Entry is free, but only those 21 and older are permitted.Friday, November 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 2 a.m.AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer Road.FreeThis family and pet-friendly event presents local artists and craftspeople, plus brews and food, inside the Karbach biergarten. It's free to get in.Sunday, November 18, noon-7 p.m.Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.FreeMix and mingle with young professionals while playing bingo and enjoying food and drink specials all night. Entry is free, but bingo cards cost extra.Sunday, November 18, 2:30-6 p.m.The Space HTX, 2005 Commerce St.Free