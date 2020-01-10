houston livestock show and rodeo

3 foods that will be debuting at this year's rodeo

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year for rodeo lovers!

RodeoHouston announced its star-studded concert lineup Thursday night, which includes Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan and more.

READ MORE: From Willie Nelson to Gwen Stefani: Here's the rodeo's 2020 concert lineup
EMBED More News Videos

Gwen Stefani and Willie Nelson are just two of the top stars performing at this year's rodeo.



And for those with a big appetite for carnival food, rodeo officials were sure to unveil this year's new mouth-watering treats.

Here are three foods that will be debuting at this year's rodeo:

Cheetos Cheese Pickles



Described simply as a "beautiful, ice cold, thick dill pickle, topped with hot, melted cheddar cheese and topped again with crunchy, Flaming Hot Cheetos." Yes. This concoction created by Biggy's and the Midway Gourmet is only for the bold!

Black Gold Truffles



The rodeo had to make something sweet for those who are fans of chocolate! The Black Gold Truffles were created by Glen Kusak and his team at Texas Pride Grill.

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls



For those who want a fun spin on macaroni and cheese, this fried treat is for you!

"It's a childhood classic: mac and cheese. I threw some bacon in there and then I fried it," said Mark Zable with The Finer Diner.

READ ALSO:


A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers


RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano
EMBED More News Videos

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo



Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
EMBED More News Videos

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.



Country music star George Strait sets NRG Stadium attendance record
EMBED More News Videos

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiehouston livestock show and rodeosnacksfoodrodeo houstondessertscarnivalchipsfoodie callcheese
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani among this year's rodeo performers
Did the RodeoHouston concert lineup just get leaked again?
RodeoHouston to release concert lineup Thursday
Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani among this year's rodeo performers
How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms
Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Ex-HPD cop appears in court; man claims he was wrongly arrested
ABC13 Evening News for January 9, 2020
Major entrance ramp to Galleria to close for 2 months
Show More
Suspect shot at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO
'I got something for you' | Cops shoot suspect approaching their truck
Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
More TOP STORIES News